Watch: SC upholds constitutional validity of Section 6A of Citizenship Act, 1955 | Explained 

­In a 4:1 majority ruling, a five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud today upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955, that grants citizenship to immigrants who entered Assam between January 1, 1966, and March 25, 1971.

While Justice Surya Kant authored the lead majority verdict on behalf of himself, Justice M.M. Sundresh and Justice Manoj Misra, the Chief Justice penned a concurring opinion. However, Justice J.B. Pardiwala rendered a dissenting opinion declaring the statutory provision to be unconstitutional but with a prospective effect.

Section 6A is a special provision which was inserted into the Citizenship Act in furtherance of a Memorandum of Settlement called the “Assam Accord” signed on August 15, 1985, by the then Rajiv Gandhi government at the Centre and the All Assam Students’ Union following a six-year-long agitation against the entry of migrants from Bangladesh into Assam.

Assam has long faced challenges with the illegal entry of immigrants from Bangladesh and East Pakistan due to the porous terrain of its border which is characterised by numerous rivers and streams. A key feature of the Assam Accord was to identify who these “foreigners” were within the State. Clause 5 of the Accord set January 1, 1966, as the base cut-off date for the detection and removal of these “foreigners.” However, it also allowed for the grant of citizenship to immigrants who arrived in Assam after this date i.e. up to March 24, 1971. Section 6A was incorporated into the Citizenship Act to facilitate this.

The provision states that all persons of “Indian origin” who entered the State before January 1, 1966, and have been “ordinarily resident” in Assam ever since “shall be deemed to be citizens of India”. It also provides that individuals who entered and resided in Assam after January 1, 1966, but before March 24, 1971, and have been “detected to be a foreigner” by entities such as the Foreigners Tribunals would have an opportunity to formally register themselves in compliance with the rules made by the Union government. Following such registration, they would be entitled to all rights as any other citizen except they would not be included in the electoral rolls for voting in elections for a period of 10 years.

Why was this provision challenged and what were the arguments advanced?

During the proceedings, petitioners, like the Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha, argued that the cut-off date in Section 6A is discriminatory since it provides for a different standard of citizenship for immigrants entering Assam compared to the rest of India. For all other States, the cut-off date for the grant of citizenship is July 19, 1948, as provided in Article 6 of the Constitution. They had also claimed that because of this provision, “there has been a perceptible change in the demographic pattern of the State and has reduced the so-called “indigenous” people of Assam to a minority in their own State”.

In contrast, the Centre had contended that Article 11 of the Constitution conferred power upon the Parliament to enact any law for the acquisition and termination of citizenship. Notably, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre blamed the West Bengal government’s policies for creating a hurdle in the timely completion of fencing the Indo-Bangladesh border to prevent infiltrators and illegal immigrants. Other respondents including the NGO Citizens for Justice and Peace, had defended the provision arguing that striking it down would render hundreds of residents “stateless” after over 50 years.

Upholding the validity of Section 6A, Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said that the statutory provision “balances the humanitarian needs of migrants of Indian Origin and the impact of such migration on economic and cultural needs of Indian States.”

Justice Kant, in his opinion, underscored that Section 6A embodies the principle of fraternity. He further observed that accepting the contentions of the petitioners would open the floodgates for similar challenges by residents of other States who might seek to attack inter-state migration under the guise of protecting their indigenous culture. However, he acknowledged that at this stage of the proceedings, the court is not equipped to embark on a microscopic fact-finding exercise to determine whether there has been any cultural erosion as claimed by the petitioners.

On the other hand, Justice Pardiwala in his dissent pointed out that even if Section 6A may have been constitutionally valid at the time of its enactment, it has acquired unconstitutionality by the efflux of time because the provision has not been effective enough to redress the problem for which it was adopted. He noted that Section 6A by not setting any temporal limit to its applicability promotes further immigration of illegal migrants into Assam and is thus liable to be struck down.

The judge also pointed out that the objective behind the adoption of Section 6A was not only to grant citizenship but was in fact “to pacify the Assam people that such inclusion would not impact the then upcoming elections in the State”.

The verdict will have a bearing on Assam’s contentious National Register of Citizens [NRC] exercise. The dates set by Section 6A of the Citizenship Act formed the basis on which the final NRC in Assam of 2019 was prepared. Although the NRC has been in limbo for the past five years, the Supreme Court’s ruling upholds the basis on which it was prepared.

