Watch: Samsung India strike: Conflict and resolution | Focus Tamil Nadu

A 38-day strike at the Samsung India Electronics factory in Sriperumbudur near Chennai has finally ended.

The workers of the Samsung India factory at Sriperumbudur have returned to duty. This followed a tripartite agreement, as per which the Samsung management agreed not to victimise the workers only for having participated in the strike and to file a written reply to the charter of demands filed by the workers before the conciliation officer. The workers have agreed to cooperate with the management and not do any such acts prejudicial to the management’s interest.

What led to this strike at Samsung, which had set foot in Tamil Nadu in 2007? Some months ago, a majority of the 1,800-strong workforce at Samsung had decided to form the Samsung India Workers’ Union, affiliated to the CITU, the labour wing of the CPI-M. The union was supposed to be a platform for collective bargaining for better working conditions and higher wages.

However, the Samsung management refused to recognise the union. It also objected to using the company name in the Union saying it violated its trademark. The Labour Department did not register the union and the issue is now sub judice.

Thus, an issue that threatened to affect the industrial climate of the State and politically destabilise the DMK-led alliance, has been resolved, for now.

