Watch | Saffron fields to the rescue for Afghan schoolgirls

Education has become a dream for these girl students in Afghanistan  

More than a year since the Taliban barred girls from attending schools, many girls are working in the saffron fields in the western province of Herat 

Afghanistan is one of the largest exporters of saffron 

While the industry has always recruited women, this year it has seen a surge in high school girl students 

Since coming to power more than a year ago, the Taliban-led government has imposed restrictions on women such as segregation by sex in public places, the imposition of burka, and mandating a male relative to accompany them on long journeys. 

Some students have been attending secret schools in the rural areas, with ordinary homes being converted into schools so girls can continue their studies in clandestine ways, away from the prying eyes of the Taliban 

Taliban officials have said the secondary school closures are temporary and justified it citing lack of funds and the need to remodel the syllabus along Islamic lines 


