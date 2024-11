Actor-director RJ Balaji talks about his upcoming film, ‘Sorgavaasal’, working with newbies and experienced filmmakers like Balaji Sakthivel and Selvaraghavan in the film, his writing style, a little about his next directorial venture starring Suriya which is tentatively titled Suriya 45, and more.

