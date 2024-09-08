GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: Rescue operations underway after building collapses in Lucknow 

Watch: Rescue operations underway after building collapses in Lucknow 

Rescue operations are underway in Lucknow after a three-storey building housing godowns and a motor workshop collapsed

Updated - September 08, 2024 12:38 pm IST

Eight people died and 28 people were injured when a three-storey building housing godowns and a motor workshop collapsed in the Transport Nagar area in Lucknow on Saturday (September 7) evening.

“Until now, in the rescue operation that we have conducted, we have recovered 28 injured people and they were immediately sent to the hospital for treatment, and their condition is now stable. Unfortunately, 8 people have died in this incident. This rescue operation is being carried out with the help of NDRF and SDRF teams. We will complete the rescue operation soon,” R.N. Singh, DCP, Lucknow headquarters, said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovered the bodies of three people, who were identified as Raj Kishore (27), Rudra Yadav (24) and Jagrup Singh (35), during the rescue operation, Relief Commissioner G.S. Naveen said.

The operation is still underway.

Published - September 08, 2024 12:14 pm IST

