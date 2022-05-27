Watch | Razia Sultan’s tomb: Delhi’s very own princess lies forgotten

May 27, 2022 18:52 IST

Almost eight hundred years to this day, Delhi Sultanate ruler Razia Sultan carved out a piece of history. In fact, two. The first was obviously being elevated to the throne in the early 13th century and becoming thereby the first woman to rule over Delhi. The second feat was notched up with her ascension itself.

In the run-up to assuming control of the Sultanate, she went to Quwwatul Islam Masjid in Mehrauli, said to be the first mosque of North India. With her address at the Quwwatul Islam Masjid, Razia Sultan not only blazed a trail for other women to go to mosque but also build them, and address a gathering there. The khutbah was read in her name, the first time ever in the name of a woman in India’s history.