Watch | ‘Rahul Gandhi is as vindictive as PM Narendra Modi’: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on the political landscape in Telangana and national parties treatment of minorities in India

November 11, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 12:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi, in a conversation exclusively with The Hindu, spoke about various issues ahead of the Assembly elections in Telangana on November 30.

He spoke about his support for the BRS on grounds that regional parties can strengthen marginalised groups.

He also spoke about his opposition to the Congress and BJP; why he hasn’t fielded any women candidates, the contentious issues of snooping and surveillance, and more.

Read the full story:  Dalits, STs, and minorities require a third political force to prosper: Asaduddin Owaisi

Interview: Syed Mohammed

Videography: Nagara Gopal

Production: Shikha Kumari

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Telangana

