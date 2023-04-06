HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Priests in Haridwar store family ancestral records

 A video on ancestral records in Haridwar which go back to 15 to 20 generations of families

April 06, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Many pilgrims visiting Haridwar in Uttarakhand also visit priests to know about their ancestors.

Haridwar has around 2,500 such genealogy priests called panda who hold records of families going back 15 to 20 generations

Their records include details like place of origin, names, births, deaths, reason of death, place of residence, caste, and clan.

The priests have organised themselves into so-called ‘firms’ based on the States, districts, and villages they handle.

What does the ICHR do?

The Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) plans to help make these records available to researchers, scholars, and historians

Historians believe these records will help explore stories of famines, epidemics and migrations in the past

The ICHR aims to systemise the process.

Read the full report here

Video: RV Moorthy

Report: Sreeparna Chakrabarty

Production: Gayatri: Menon

Voiceover: Gopika KP

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.