Watch | Priests in Haridwar store family ancestral records

April 06, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

Many pilgrims visiting Haridwar in Uttarakhand also visit priests to know about their ancestors.

Haridwar has around 2,500 such genealogy priests called panda who hold records of families going back 15 to 20 generations

Their records include details like place of origin, names, births, deaths, reason of death, place of residence, caste, and clan.

The priests have organised themselves into so-called ‘firms’ based on the States, districts, and villages they handle.

What does the ICHR do?

The Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) plans to help make these records available to researchers, scholars, and historians

Historians believe these records will help explore stories of famines, epidemics and migrations in the past

The ICHR aims to systemise the process.

Video: RV Moorthy

Report: Sreeparna Chakrabarty

Production: Gayatri: Menon

Voiceover: Gopika KP