Watch: Police to deploy anti-drone system and guns to curb aerial attacks in Manipur

Manipur IGP (Intelligence) K Kabib on Saturday (September 7) informed that the police are going to deploy anti-drone systems and guns, amid attacks using drones in the conflict-torn State.

“Due to the recent violent incidents that are taking place in the state, Manipur police has taken some actions along with combined security forces. Our senior officers are on the ground. They are staying in the district headquarters and monitoring 24/7. Due to the recent incidents including drone attacks, state police with others deployed anti-drone systems. The police is also in the process of purchasing more anti-drone systems and guns. Soon these things will be bought and added to the existing anti-drone system,” he said.

Drones are are increasingly being used in the violence between the two large ethnic groups – Meitei and Kuki – in the northeastern state, which has left over 200 people dead since May last year.

The use of the remote-controlled small flying device as a weapon was first noticed in Manipur on September 1 in Koutruk village in the Imphal West district. In the attack in which guns were also used, two persons were killed and nine others were injured.

Drones were employed again in Senjam Chirang, around 3 km away, the next day, injuring three persons.