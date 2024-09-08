GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: Police to deploy anti-drone system and guns to curb aerial attacks in Manipur

Watch: Police to deploy anti-drone system and guns to curb aerial attacks in Manipur

Updated - September 08, 2024 09:54 am IST

Manipur IGP (Intelligence) K Kabib on Saturday (September 7) informed that the police are going to deploy anti-drone systems and guns, amid attacks using drones in the conflict-torn State.

“Due to the recent violent incidents that are taking place in the state, Manipur police has taken some actions along with combined security forces. Our senior officers are on the ground. They are staying in the district headquarters and monitoring 24/7. Due to the recent incidents including drone attacks, state police with others deployed anti-drone systems. The police is also in the process of purchasing more anti-drone systems and guns. Soon these things will be bought and added to the existing anti-drone system,” he said.

Drones are are increasingly being used in the violence between the two large ethnic groups – Meitei and Kuki – in the northeastern state, which has left over 200 people dead since May last year.

The use of the remote-controlled small flying device as a weapon was first noticed in Manipur on September 1 in Koutruk village in the Imphal West district. In the attack in which guns were also used, two persons were killed and nine others were injured.

Drones were employed again in Senjam Chirang, around 3 km away, the next day, injuring three persons.

Published - September 08, 2024 09:41 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.