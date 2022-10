A video on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN chief Antonio Guterres launching Mission LiFE in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres launched Mission LiFE in Gujarat on October 20

Mission LiFE is a global plan of action aimed at saving the planet from the disastrous consequences of climate change

Ahead of the launch, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with the UN chief.

The duo paid floral tributes at the Statue of Unity at Kevadia

Antonio Guterres who is on a 3-day visit to India also held a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar