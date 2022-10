A video on the Mahmud Gawan madrasa trespassing

A video on the Mahmud Gawan madrasa trespassing

Four persons have been arrested for forcefully entering the Mahmud Gawan madrasa in Bidar, Karnataka.

On October 6, a group of people who were a part of a Dussara procession gathered inside the heritage building and performed a puja.

Read more about the madrasa trespassing here