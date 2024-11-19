Watch: Pawar vs Pawar: Yugendra Pawar talks about his electoral debut

In an exclusive interview, Yugendra Pawar, making his electoral debut in the 2024 Maharashtra State Assembly elections, talks campaigning against his own uncle, Ajit Pawar.

Yugendra Pawar sheds light on the political legacy of Baramati, his vision for the region’s development, and the challenges of running against a long-time incumbent. From education to crime reduction and environmental concerns, he discusses his approach to tackling the issues of Baramati and how he plans to carry forward the legacy of his family while addressing modern challenges.

Credits

Interview: Vinaya Deshpande

Video: Emmanual Yogini

Editing: Shikha Kumari A