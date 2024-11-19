 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: Pawar vs Pawar: Yugendra Pawar talks about his electoral debut

Watch: Pawar vs Pawar: Yugendra Pawar talks about his electoral debut

Yugendra Pawar talks about this electoral debut in the 2024 Maharashtra State Assembly elections

Published - November 19, 2024 06:43 pm IST

Vinaya Deshpande Pandit

In an exclusive interview, Yugendra Pawar, making his electoral debut in the 2024 Maharashtra State Assembly elections, talks campaigning against his own uncle, Ajit Pawar.

Yugendra Pawar sheds light on the political legacy of Baramati, his vision for the region’s development, and the challenges of running against a long-time incumbent. From education to crime reduction and environmental concerns, he discusses his approach to tackling the issues of Baramati and how he plans to carry forward the legacy of his family while addressing modern challenges.

Credits

Interview: Vinaya Deshpande

Video: Emmanual Yogini

Editing: Shikha Kumari A

Published - November 19, 2024 06:43 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.