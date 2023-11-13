HamberMenu
Watch |  ‘Palaash’ in Tipeshwar forest offers seven-course meal cooked in open fire

 ‘Palaash’ in Tipeshwar forest offers seven-course meal cooked in open fire
| Video Credit: Abhinay Deshpande and Special Arrangement

To give it a truly local feel, the exotic food, which fuses Maharashtrian and Assamese cuisine, is prepared by tribal women

November 13, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

You can enjoy a curated seven-course meal in the middle of the woods at this restaurant in Maharashtra.

And to give it a truly local feel, the exotic food, which fuses Maharashtrian and Assamese cuisine, is prepared by tribal women

Palaash is an exclusive dinner-only restaurant run by Chef Amninder Sandhu, near the virgin forests of Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district

The sanctuary is a five-hour drive from Hyderabad and a three-hour journey from Nagpur

Chef Amninder Sandhu with her team at Palaash restaurant 

Chef Amninder Sandhu with her team at Palaash restaurant  | Photo Credit: Abhinay Deshpande

Every recipe is inspired by locally sourced ingredients, which is slow-cooked in open fire for hours.

Over 80% of the kitchen staff are women hailing from the neighbouring Marathwakdi village.

Read the full story here.

Reporting: Abhinay Deshpande

Visuals: Abhinay Deshpande and Special Arrangement

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S

