November 13, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

You can enjoy a curated seven-course meal in the middle of the woods at this restaurant in Maharashtra.

And to give it a truly local feel, the exotic food, which fuses Maharashtrian and Assamese cuisine, is prepared by tribal women

Palaash is an exclusive dinner-only restaurant run by Chef Amninder Sandhu, near the virgin forests of Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district

The sanctuary is a five-hour drive from Hyderabad and a three-hour journey from Nagpur

Every recipe is inspired by locally sourced ingredients, which is slow-cooked in open fire for hours.

Over 80% of the kitchen staff are women hailing from the neighbouring Marathwakdi village.

Read the full story here.

Reporting: Abhinay Deshpande

Visuals: Abhinay Deshpande and Special arrangement

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S