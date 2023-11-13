You can enjoy a curated seven-course meal in the middle of the woods at this restaurant in Maharashtra.
And to give it a truly local feel, the exotic food, which fuses Maharashtrian and Assamese cuisine, is prepared by tribal women
Palaash is an exclusive dinner-only restaurant run by Chef Amninder Sandhu, near the virgin forests of Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district
The sanctuary is a five-hour drive from Hyderabad and a three-hour journey from Nagpur
Every recipe is inspired by locally sourced ingredients, which is slow-cooked in open fire for hours.
Over 80% of the kitchen staff are women hailing from the neighbouring Marathwakdi village.
Reporting: Abhinay Deshpande
Visuals: Abhinay Deshpande and Special arrangement
Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S
COMMents
SHARE