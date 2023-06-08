Watch | Odisha train tragedy | ‘Not a mosque’ - ISKCON temple staff debunk fake news

June 08, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

A day after at least 275 people lost their lives to triple train accident near Odisha’s Balasore district on June 2, several social media posts surfaced trying to paint a communal color to the tragedy.

Sharing the photo of an aerial view of the crash site some social media handles claimed that there was a mosque near the accident site.

However, the building was being portrayed as a mosque was the Bahanaga ISKCON temple

After the accident, the ISKCON temple became a centre for rest and recoup, for the victims, National Disaster Response Force personnel, railway officials and other volunteers who would drink water or have food there

“The next day when NDRF police personnel arrived, there was no arrangements for their food here. They were doing rescue work with great difficulty . We gave them prasad and they stayed here. For the past two days we have been doing this service for them. This temple has been under construction since 2004. Don’t know why people spread this fake news” - Chaitan Chandra Das , president, ISKCON Gadei Gir

Report, video & voiceover : Maitri Porecha

Production : Gayatri Menon