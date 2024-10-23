GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: Odisha evacuates people as Cyclone Dana heads towards coast

Published - October 23, 2024 07:07 pm IST

Nivedita V 11037

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Cyclone Dana is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port in Odisha early on Friday (October 25, 2024). The agency has warned that low-lying areas in Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore districts are likely to be inundated.

The State government has expedited the evacuation of people from coastal areas and deployed 288 rescue teams in vulnerable areas across 14 districts. “We have alerted the all the district headquarters, emergency wings, snake venoms and recalled doctors on leave. Our CM Mohan Majhi is personally monitoring the situation. Seven ministers have been appointed with different duties,” Mukesh Mahaling, Odisha Health Minister, said.

20 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 51 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and 178 Fire Services teams, with an additional 40 teams have been mobilised in the affected districts.

The IMD has prohibited all marine activities, including fishing, in the Bay of Bengal until the cyclone has passed. On October 24 and 25, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several places, with isolated areas receiving extremely heavy rainfall of over 21 cm. Squally winds are likely to begin on the evening of October 23. Wind speeds will gradually increase to 80 km/h by the morning of October 24, and could reach 120 km/h from the night of October 24 until the morning of October 25, the agency has said.

