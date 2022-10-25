Watch | Odisha cops are teaching girls how to defend themselves

A video on Bargarh police’s self-defence programme ‘Veerangana’

Odisha’s Bargarh police have come up with a special programme titled ‘ Veerangana’

Under this programme, police reach out to girls in their jurisdiction for providing self-defence training

“On behalf of Bargarh Police, we have launched ‘Veerangana’ under its community policing programme. We have gone to every school and college for imparting training on self-defence to girls. Besides, they have been made aware about cyber crime,” Bargarh Superintendent of Police Parmar Smit Parshottamdas said.

So far, 34,500 girl students have undergone training by police in 333 schools and colleges in eight days

The main objective of the training is to build confidence among the girl students and bridge the gap between police and the public