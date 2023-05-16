Watch | Not everyone’s happy about the proposed oil refinery in Maharashtra. Here’s why

May 16, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

The Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra is known as the Alphonso capital of India, with its vast mango orchards

However, Ratnagiri has been in the news recently for very different reasons

An oil refinery project has been proposed at Barsu village in the district, and many are not happy about it

The proposed multi-billion-dollar Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (RRPCL) project is touted as the world’s largest single location refinery complex.

While some villagers support the project as it would create jobs, others fear this would harm the environment

What is the refinery project?

The project, which is expected to have a capacity of 60 million tonnes per annum, is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.

The project is estimated to cost around Rs 3 lakh crore.

