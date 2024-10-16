GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | 'No possibility of bilateral talks': Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister

Watch | ‘No possibility of bilateral talks’: Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister 

Updated - October 16, 2024 10:35 pm IST

Suhasini Haidar
Suhasini Haidar

Pakistan is hosting the two-day SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) summit on October 15 and 16. Delegations of member countries, including India, are attending the event. MEA Jaishankar is representing India. He has previously visited the country as the Foreign Secretary in 2015, and this is his first visit as External Affairs Minister, and the first such visit to Pakistan in nine years.

In this interview with The Hindu’s Suhasini Haidar, Attaullah Tarar, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, talks about hosting the SCO summit and expanding India-Pakistan ties.

Published - October 16, 2024 10:10 pm IST

India / Pakistan / India-Pakistan / diplomacy

