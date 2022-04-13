Watch | No clean drinking water in Kerala’s Kuttanad

A video on acute shortage of clean drinking water in Kuttanad.

A video on acute shortage of clean drinking water in Kuttanad.

Kuttanad is a region in Kerala, spanning across the districts of Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta.

It is known for its picturesque rivers and backwaters dotted with palm trees. Visitors often wonder at the abundance of water in and around the region.

But the situation on the ground is much different. Kuttanad and its two-lakh odd residents are reeling under an acute shortage of clean drinking water.