Watch | Murder at Maharashtra mosque leaves family shattered 

October 07, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

On September 10th, Nurul Hasan, a 31-year-old civil engineer, was killed allegedly by a mob inside a mosque in Maharashtra’s Satara district.

According to police, the trigger for the mob violence in Satara’s Pusesavali was social media posts to which Nurul had no connection.

The death of Nurul, who was soon to be a father, has shook his family

Nurul and Ayesha got married in November last year. Ayesha is six months pregnant and the couple were eagerly awaiting to welcome their baby towards the end of the year

Nurul was the only son of Mohammed Liyaqat, who teaches at a government Urdu school at Miraj in Sangli district

According to police, the violence was allegedly triggered by two ‘objectionable’ messages — one about Lord Rama and Sita and another about Shivaji Maharaj — posted by two young Muslims on a social media platform

As soon as the social media monitoring team of the local police came across the post, they picked up one of the men, while the other, a native of Pusesavali, was traced to Kolhapur.

While the police were questioning, a mob of Hindu men reached the mosque and began rioting and allegedly attacked those inside

According to police, nearly 37 people have been arrested and the probe is underway

Over the last few months, there have been several communal incidents in Maharashtra, related to processions, slogans, and social media posts.

Now, even as police stand guard near the mosque and temples, people remain worried about their own safety

Report: Abhinay Deshpande

Video and photos: Emmanual Yogini

Production: Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian