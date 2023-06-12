Watch | Mumbai salon offers stigma-free space for transgender community 

June 12, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST

This salon in Mumbai is owned and operated by members of the transgender community.

Launched by the U.S. government on the International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31st, the salon, named ‘TransFormation’, offers services for all in an inclusive and stigma-free environment.

The salon was inaugurated by U.S. Consul General Mike Hankey and Karen Klimowski, who is the Deputy Mission Director for India with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

“Earlier, the parlour that I used to visit had a board saying ‘Only for ladies’. There is nothing like that here. This is for our transgender community,” Soumya Patil, customer at the salon, said.

Those working at the salon say they are happy to be working for their community

Read the full report here

Report: Abhinay Deshpande

Video & photos: Emmanual Yogini

Production : Gayatri Menon

Voiceover : Sharmada Venkatasubramanian