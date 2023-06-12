HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Mumbai salon offers stigma-free space for transgender community 

A video of a Mumbai salon owned and operated by members of the transgender community

June 12, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

This salon in Mumbai is owned and operated by members of the transgender community.

Launched by the U.S. government on the International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31st, the salon, named ‘TransFormation’, offers services for all in an inclusive and stigma-free environment.

The salon was inaugurated by U.S. Consul General Mike Hankey and Karen Klimowski, who is the Deputy Mission Director for India with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

“Earlier, the parlour that I used to visit had a board saying ‘Only for ladies’. There is nothing like that here. This is for our transgender community,” Soumya Patil, customer at the salon, said.

Those working at the salon say they are happy to be working for their community

Read the full report here

Report: Abhinay Deshpande

Video & photos: Emmanual Yogini

Production : Gayatri Menon

Voiceover : Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.