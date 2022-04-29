Watch | Mexico’s gas tank graveyard turns into ticking time bomb

A video on Mexico city’s gas tank graveyard

A video on Mexico city’s gas tank graveyard

This is Mexico City’s gas tank graveyard. Thousands of old multicoloured disused gas cylinders have been dumped at this location

This graveyard is surrounded by residential districts. Residents say it is living near a time bomb. They don’t know when there will be an explosion

The cylinders are being stored here by the state firm Gas Bienestar.

It was part of a plan made in 2021 to expand competition in the sector, after exchanging old or damaged cylinders free of charge for new ones.

But disused cylinders kept accumulating, without any plan for removal