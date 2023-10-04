Watch | Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC SUV review

HamberMenu
October 04, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

October 04, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Mercedes-Benz, the German carmaker that began its switch to electric vehicles (EV) sometime in 2016, formulating an EV-only strategy by the end of this decade, has been steadily building its luxury EV fleet.

The latest vehicle to hit Indian roads from the company’s EQ sub-brand is the EQE SUV, which comes in multiple variants and trim lines globally.

All of its EQE SUVs are powered by a 90.6kWh battery that supports 170kW of DC fast charging. That simply means the vehicle’s battery can be charged up to to 80% capacity in a little over 30 minutes. The top-of-the-line (non-AMG), EQE 500 4Matic, which we drove in Gulmarg, Kashmir, gets a 300-kW output.

For those looking for internal-combustion engine (ICE) lingo, this car’s electric motor can produce 408hp and has a peak torque of 858Nm. This car runs on an all-wheel drive (AWD) system, which makes the powertrain supply electric power to move all four wheels separately. Merc claims this EV can go anywhere between 465 to 550km in a single charge. We think that’s a stretch, and we will tell you why in our detailed review.

Read the full story: Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC SUV Review | An opulent amber gambler

Report and script: John Xavier

Production: Shikha Kumari

Videos: Special Arrangement and John Xavier

Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

