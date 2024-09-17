Watch: Mehbooba’s daughter Iltija Mufti to make electoral debut from Bijbehara constituency

In the heart of Kashmir’s political turmoil, a new face is emerging from an old legacy. Iltija Mufti, the daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, is stepping into the electoral arena for the first time.

Politics is not new to her her grandfather, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, made his political debut from the Bijbehara constituency in 1967. Decades later, her mother, Mehbooba Mufti, followed in his footsteps, contesting from the same seat in 1996. Now, as the third generation of the Mufti family, Iltija is set to contest from the very constituency that has been intertwined with her family’s political narrative.

But Iltija’s initiation into politics didn’t happen in the corridors of power, nor in the assembly halls where laws are passed. Her political journey was ignited amidst one of Kashmir’s most turbulent periods – the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The decision sent shockwaves across the region, and when her mother was detained in the wake of the abrogation, it was Iltija who took up the mantle of resistance. She stepped into the spotlight, becoming the voice of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), challenging the central government’s decisions, and demanding her mother’s release.

In what would become a defining moment of her public life, Iltija penned a letter to the Union Home Minister, questioning not only her mother’s detention but also her own confinement in Srinagar. It was this bold move that introduced Iltija Mufti to the broader public, her entry marked by defiance and a determination to stand firm in the face of adversity.

Growing up in the politically charged environment of Kashmir, Iltija was never far from the action. Raised primarily by her mother after her father’s estrangement, she absorbed the world of politics early on. She recalls the conversations between her mother and grandfather, which formed the backdrop of her childhood, serving as her first lessons in leadership, diplomacy, and governance.

By 2023, Iltija formally entered the political arena, bearing the weight of her family’s formidable legacy and the hopes of a people caught between two worlds. Her position is complex – in the eyes of many in the valley, she is not seen as ‘Kashmiri enough,’ while to the Centre, she remains a figure of opposition, often painted as not ‘Indian enough.’ Despite these challenges, Iltija remains resolute, navigating the delicate political landscape with poise and determination.

As she steps up as a candidate for the Bijbehara seat in the first Assembly elections in over a decade, the stakes are high. The seat has been a symbol of her family’s deep-rooted connection to the people of Kashmir, and for Iltija, this election is not just about securing power; it is about shaping her own identity and vision for the future of Kashmir.

With the elections fast approaching, Iltija has directed her focus towards the youth of Kashmir – a generation that has grown up amidst conflict, uncertainty, and broken promises. She speaks to them with urgency and hope, urging them to believe in the possibility of change, to engage with the political process, and most importantly, to never lose sight of hope.