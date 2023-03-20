Watch | Meet the puppeteers of Delhi who keep the traditional art form alive

March 20, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

The World Puppetry day is celebrated on March 21

It’s only on these occasions that pupetters living in a transit camp at Delhi’s Anand Parbat get some attention

The centuries-old art of string puppetry is slowly dying, say the artists

“Traditional puppetry is slowly vanishing in this generation. Many people shifted to playing the dhol etc., they don’t know anything about puppetry. Our children too don’t know how to perform it, says puppeteer Ramesh Bhatt.

Despite the hardships, few artists carry this traditional art form to the future generations.

“Our children are learning puppetry as well as completing their education at the same time. Puppetry has been passed on in our family through ancestors. My father used to perform it and now I’m doing it.”

The artists say the government needs to step in to save the traditional art form

Video & inputs: PTI

Production : Gayatri Menon