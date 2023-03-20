HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Meet the puppeteers of Delhi who keep the traditional art form alive

A video on hardships of puppeteers in Delhi

March 20, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The World Puppetry day is celebrated on March 21

It’s only on these occasions that pupetters living in a transit camp at Delhi’s Anand Parbat get some attention

The centuries-old art of string puppetry is slowly dying, say the artists

“Traditional puppetry is slowly vanishing in this generation. Many people shifted to playing the dhol etc., they don’t know anything about puppetry. Our children too don’t know how to perform it, says puppeteer Ramesh Bhatt.

Despite the hardships, few artists carry this traditional art form to the future generations.

“Our children are learning puppetry as well as completing their education at the same time. Puppetry has been passed on in our family through ancestors. My father used to perform it and now I’m doing it.”

The artists say the government needs to step in to save the traditional art form 

Video & inputs: PTI

Production : Gayatri Menon

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.