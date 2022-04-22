Watch | Mangrove nursery to enrich Kottooly Wetlands

The mangrove nursery was set up under the ‘Paristhithikam- ecosystem rejuvenation programme’ being organised by the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change of Government of Kerala through Darshanam Samskarika Vedi in the district. The first task under the programme, to rid the wetlands of plastic waste, and setting up the nursery, was undertaken on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 with the help of environmentalists in the region and the National Service Scheme volunteers of LISSAH College, Kaithappoyil.