Watch | ‘Make love, not war’: Ukrainian woman marries Russian man in Dharamshala

The Hindu Bureau September 06, 2022 16:33 IST

Russian man and his Ukrainian partner get married in Dharamshala amid war between the two countries

This is not just a usual wedding. A Russian national tied the knot with his Ukrainian partner in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. The wedding comes amid the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Sergey Novikov and Alona Burmaka registered their marriage in Dharamshala on September 5 under the Special Marriage Act. The couple had performed marriage rituals as per Hindu tradition a month ago. They also have a message for the two countries. “Make love not war. Violence is not good. It is not about the people. Only the governments are interested in war.”



