Watch | Make friends for life at this Thiruvananthapuram tea shop

A video on Chinthya - Oru Chayakkada in Thiruvananthapuram where people bond over several cups of tea, discussing everything from politics to family.

This is Chinthya - Oru Chayakkada at Sasthamangalam in Thiruvananthapuram. It is run by K Chandran.

Over here people bond over several cups of tea, discussing everything from politics to family.

The shop is open from 5 am till 8 pm on weekdays and on Sundays, it closes by 10 am.

The first to arrive are batches of morning walkers.

During evenings, the shop is crowded and people even come from other parts of the city to have his tea.

Chandran’s huge following over the last three decades has led to the formation of several groups among his faithful customers.

Morning Friends, Oru Chaya Koottayma and Chandrankadayile Chayakoottayma are some Whatsapp groups.

Chandran says he is overwhelmed by how his space has brought together people from different walks of life including politicians, government servants, lawyers, software professionals, students, and daily wage labourers.

