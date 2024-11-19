Watch: Maharashtra elections 2024: Mumbai’s three constituencies want clean air, better homes

In the three constituencies of Jogeshwari, Chandivali and Dharavi in Mumbai, the issues of obstacles around redevelopment, rising health concerns due to air pollution, illegal high-rises coexisting with slums and industrial units, long-pending rehabilitation projects, poor living conditions in slums, lack of tribal welfare are major poll promises.
We talk to Mumbaikars to find out what tey want from the Maharashtra Assembly elections.
Published - November 19, 2024 10:28 pm IST