Watch: Maharashtra elections 2024: Mumbai’s three constituencies want clean air, better homes

We talk to Mumbaikars to find out what tey want from the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Updated - November 19, 2024 10:36 pm IST

Purnima Sah

In the three constituencies of Jogeshwari, Chandivali and Dharavi in Mumbai, the issues of obstacles around redevelopment, rising health concerns due to air pollution, illegal high-rises coexisting with slums and industrial units, long-pending rehabilitation projects, poor living conditions in slums, lack of tribal welfare are major poll promises.

Credits

Video and Reporting: Purnima Shah

Script: Shikha Kumari A

Editing: Aniket Singh Chauhan

Published - November 19, 2024 10:28 pm IST

