Watch: Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: Four major trends to watch on results day | Data point

A lot has changed in Maharashtra since the 2019 Assembly elections. The State went through one political crisis after another, with leaders from two regional parties splitting and forming new alliances. Once the dust settled, Maharashtra became a multipolar battleground, with national parties and these breakaway factions joining forces.

In the middle of all that, issues like uneven development, inflation, the Maratha reservation, schemes like Ladki Bahin Yojana, and slogans like ‘Batenge toh katenge’ took centre stage in the discussions.

In this video, The Hindu Data team uses past election results to uncover significant trends to watch for on results day. We look at past voting patterns including the 2024 General Elections to understand the patterns in rural and urban seats, seats with high Muslim presence and crucial regions like Vidarbha.

Credits

Presentation and production by Sambavi Parthasarathy

Scripting and data support: Vignesh Radhakrishnan, Nitika Francis, Samreen Wani

Videography by Thamodharan B