Watch: Maharashtra Assembly election 2024: Decoding the alliance | Election Cheatsheet

Apart from a six-way fight between the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Maharashtra elections will also be affected by smaller parties. Socialist parties like the Samajwadi Party, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, conservative parties like All India Muslimeen-i-Majlees (AIMIM) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are also in the poll fray. Singular figures like Maratha quota activist Jarange Patil, Bacchu Kadu and Raju Shetti wield tremendous influence in particular regions.

In this episode of The Hindu’s Election Cheatsheet series, Suchitra Karthikeyan takes a look at the various political alliances in the Maharashtra ahead of the Assembly elections in the State.