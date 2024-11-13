 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: Maharashtra Assembly election 2024: Decoding the alliance | Election Cheatsheet

Watch: Maharashtra Assembly election 2024: Decoding the alliance | Election Cheatsheet

We take a look at the various political alliances in the Maharashtra ahead of the Assembly elections in the State.

Updated - November 13, 2024 09:09 pm IST

Suchitra Karthikeyan

Apart from a six-way fight between the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Maharashtra elections will also be affected by smaller parties. Socialist parties like the Samajwadi Party, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, conservative parties like All India Muslimeen-i-Majlees (AIMIM) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are also in the poll fray. Singular figures like Maratha quota activist Jarange Patil, Bacchu Kadu and Raju Shetti wield tremendous influence in particular regions.

In this episode of The Hindu’s Election Cheatsheet series, Suchitra Karthikeyan takes a look at the various political alliances in the Maharashtra ahead of the Assembly elections in the State.

Published - November 13, 2024 09:02 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Maharashtra / regional elections

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.