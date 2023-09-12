HamberMenu
Watch| Madurai man teaches you how to flip parottas like a pro

A video on a parotta coaching centre in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai

September 12, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Now, you can not only relish parotta but also learn to make them through online classes

Yes, you heard that right

Mohammed Kasim, founder of the Selfie Parotta Coaching Centre in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai, has been teaching students aged between 14 and 70 years to make flaky and soft parottas.

Mohammed’s family has been in the restaurant business since the 1970s.

But when they were not able to find parotta masters, they decided to train people and absorb them.

Started in 2018, the coaching centre has so far trained over 2000 people.

Mohammed says these classes have also helped many unemployed graduates find a job.

Once they get promoted to becoming parotta masters they earn between ₹800 and ₹1,500 each day.

Mohammed also runs a YouTube channel, which has over one lakh subscribers, and he has been conducting online classes for students in UK, USA, Canada, Australia and Germany too.

Students learn to make a variety of parottas including the roll parotta, kothu parotta, Ceylon parotta, Malabar parotta, and more.

Read the full article here

Report: Jayanthi Somasundaram

Video: Moorthy G

Production: Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

