Watch: Let’s Talk Money: Monika Halan in conversation with Swati Daftuar | The Dialogue

Monika Halan is the author of three books, personal finance writer, speaker and podcaster

Updated - October 02, 2024 01:25 pm IST

Swati Daftuar
Swati Daftuar

In the second episode of our series, The Dialogue: Beyond the Bookshelf, presented by The Hindu Lit Fest in association with Bahrisons Booksellers and Colocal Chocolates, we bring you a conversation with author and personal finance expert, Monika Halan. In this free-wheeling chat with Swati Daftuar, the author spoke about personal financial planning, mutual funds, documenting your financial legacy and much more.

Monika Halan is the author of three books, including her bestselling debut, Let’s Talk Money, Let’s Talk Mutual Funds and her latest, Let’s Talk Legacy. She is a trusted personal finance writer, speaker and author who helps families get their money decisions right. Halan’s 30-year career spans across media, public policy and financial education. She is the founder of Dhan Chakra Financial Education. Her book Let’s Talk Money has been translated into Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi and Malayalam. She runs a podcast titled “Let’s Talk Money with Monika Halan” available on all platforms.

Published - October 02, 2024 01:16 pm IST

