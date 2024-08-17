ADVERTISEMENT

Watch | Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Indian doctors observe a 24 hour strike

Updated - August 17, 2024 03:31 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 03:16 pm IST

Doctors are protesting against the rape and murder of a young doctor at the R.G. Kar Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Indian doctors observe a 24 hour strike

Medical professionals across India began a 24-hour strike, demanding justice for a doctor who was brutally raped and murdered in Kolkata.

ADVERTISEMENT

IMA doctors strike live updates - August 17, 2024

The Indian Medical Association announced that health services, expect Emergency and casualty departments, will be not operational from 6 a.m. on August 17 to 6 a.m. on August 18.

Doctors are protesting against the rape and murder of a young doctor at the R.G. Kar Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IMA said that the incident has brought to fore the two issues – 1. The lack of safe spaces for women and

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

2. The lack of an organised security protocol.

“The crime and the vandalism have shocked the conscience of the nation. Today, both the medical fraternity and the nation are victims,’’ said IMA national president R.V. Asokan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Stories

In a list of demands submitted to the Central government, doctors sought heightened security protocols at all hospitals and a thorough overhaul of the working and living conditions of the resident doctors.

On August 13, Indian Medical Association President Dr RV Asokan met Union Health Minister JP Nadda and put forth the body’s demands.

Script and production: V Nivedita

Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasumbramanian

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US