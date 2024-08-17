Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Indian doctors observe a 24 hour strike

Medical professionals across India began a 24-hour strike, demanding justice for a doctor who was brutally raped and murdered in Kolkata.

IMA doctors strike live updates - August 17, 2024

The Indian Medical Association announced that health services, expect Emergency and casualty departments, will be not operational from 6 a.m. on August 17 to 6 a.m. on August 18.

Doctors are protesting against the rape and murder of a young doctor at the R.G. Kar Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

The IMA said that the incident has brought to fore the two issues – 1. The lack of safe spaces for women and

2. The lack of an organised security protocol.

“The crime and the vandalism have shocked the conscience of the nation. Today, both the medical fraternity and the nation are victims,’’ said IMA national president R.V. Asokan.

In a list of demands submitted to the Central government, doctors sought heightened security protocols at all hospitals and a thorough overhaul of the working and living conditions of the resident doctors.

On August 13, Indian Medical Association President Dr RV Asokan met Union Health Minister JP Nadda and put forth the body’s demands.

Script and production: V Nivedita

Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasumbramanian

