Watch | Jazzing up Chennai’s college canteens

September 27, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

Remember standing in line for chilli cheese toast when you were in college? A lot has changed since then.

With UPI payment systems and in-house apps, students now pick up their orders in a scan. The staid menus of the past have been upgraded with pastas, chaat counters and specialised kiosks.

Several colleges across Chennai including Loyola college, Chennai Institute of Technology, IIT-Madras and Anna University have adopted a food court model. While accountability and quality assurance is one of the main reasons, it is also more convenient for the students as they can grab a bite at any time of the day.

As students become the primary target groups for restaurants and cafes across the city, college canteens are adapting menus to cater to students on campus with reasonably healthy meals that are also easy on the pocket.

Read the full story: What’s on the menu in Chennai’s college canteens?

Reporting: Ananyaa Desikan

Video: S. Shiva Raj and Thamodharan Bharath

Production: Thamodharan Bharath