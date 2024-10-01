ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Israel starts ground operations in Lebanon

Published - October 01, 2024 12:38 pm IST

Israeli Defence Minister warned the battle was not over even after a massive strike on Beirut that killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on September 27.

Watch: Israel starts ground operations in Lebanon

Israel has conducted at least six strikes on south Beirut and started “ground raids” near villages on its border with Lebanon on Tuesday (October 1, 2024). The Israeli military has also ordered people in three districts of southern Beirut to evacuate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The country’s military said troops, backed by airstrikes and artillery, launched ground raids targeting Hezbollah “in villages close to the border”.

The targets “pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel”, it said.

Despite international calls for de-escalation, Israel has vowed to continue its fight against Hezbollah and declared a military zone in parts of its border with Lebanon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant warned the battle was not over even after a massive strike on Beirut that killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on September 27.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US