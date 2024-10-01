GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: Israel starts ground operations in Lebanon

Israeli Defence Minister warned the battle was not over even after a massive strike on Beirut that killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on September 27.

Published - October 01, 2024 12:38 pm IST

Watch: Israel starts ground operations in Lebanon

Israel has conducted at least six strikes on south Beirut and started "ground raids" near villages on its border with Lebanon on Tuesday (October 1, 2024). The Israeli military has also ordered people in three districts of southern Beirut to evacuate.

The country's military said troops, backed by airstrikes and artillery, launched ground raids targeting Hezbollah "in villages close to the border".

The targets "pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel", it said.

Despite international calls for de-escalation, Israel has vowed to continue its fight against Hezbollah and declared a military zone in parts of its border with Lebanon.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant warned the battle was not over even after a massive strike on Beirut that killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on September 27.

Published - October 01, 2024 12:38 pm IST

