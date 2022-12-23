  1. EPaper
Watch | Inside Tamil Nadu’s Hot Air Balloon Festival

A video on Tamil Nadu’s hot air balloon festival

December 23, 2022 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Hot air balloons from various countries are heading towards Tamil Nadu  

The eighth edition of the three-day Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival (TNIBF) will begin at Pollachi in Coimbatore district on January 13, 2023 

This year, hot air balloons will come from Brazil, Canada, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, France, Thailand, Vietnam and the United Kingdom  

Three balloons will have a special shape 

One of them is a ‘Dino’ balloon, resembling a dinosaur, from Brazil 

Another is a ‘Smurf’ cartoon balloon from Belgium and the last one is a ‘Blue Bear’ balloon from Canada 

Pilots from across the globe are visiting Pollachi to fly these balloons 

