Watch | Inside Tamil Nadu’s Hot Air Balloon Festival

Hot air balloons from various countries are heading towards Tamil Nadu
The eighth edition of the three-day Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival (TNIBF) will begin at Pollachi in Coimbatore district on January 13, 2023
This year, hot air balloons will come from Brazil, Canada, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, France, Thailand, Vietnam and the United Kingdom
Three balloons will have a special shape
One of them is a ‘Dino’ balloon, resembling a dinosaur, from Brazil
Another is a ‘Smurf’ cartoon balloon from Belgium and the last one is a ‘Blue Bear’ balloon from Canada
Pilots from across the globe are visiting Pollachi to fly these balloons
