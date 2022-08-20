Watch | Inside Qatar’s biggest football stadium

A video on the biggest stadium in Qatar, built or refurbished for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Lusail Stadium in Qatar is all set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, to be held on December 18th

Qatar has already inaugurated seven stadiums and is now waiting to inaugurate the final stadium on September 9th.

This is the biggest of the eight stadiums, built or refurbished for the World Cup. It has the capacity to hold 80,000 people.

Besides the final, the stadium will also host 6 Group games, one Round of 16 game, a quarter final and the first semi-final

Nasser Al Khater, CEO of the 2022 World Cup, says Lusail Stadium will provide a magnificent stage for this year’s FIFA World Cup final

The stadium will be inaugurated during a special event which will see a specially-organised Lusail Super Cup game.

The match will be played between the Saudi Pro League champions and Egyptian Premier League winners.

Before the official launch on September 9th, the stadium hosted a Qatar Stars League match on August 11th to test its operational readiness.