Watch | Inside Hyderabad’s first train-themed restaurant

This isn’t just a train coach, but a restaurant on wheels
Two retired luxury railway coachesat the at the Kacheguda railway station in Hyderabad have been converted into a train-themed restaurant, named Pariwar Foodexpress
Pariwar Foodexpress is the first train-themed restaurant at any railway station in Telangana.
The interiors of one coach are made to look like a traditional Rajasthani home and another like a luxury restaurant.
There is also variety of food options ranging from South Indian to authentic North Indian
Since it is in the parking area of the station, anyone can access the restaurant.
Report: Prabalika M Borah
Video: G Ramakrishna
Production : Gayatri Menon
Voiceover:Sharmada Venkatasubramanian
