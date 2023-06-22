Watch | India’s first rail bridge, and other iconic pictures in this heritage tour

What comes to your mind when you hear of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus?
Bustling scenes of office-goers and travellers queueing for tickets, rushing to catch their trains would be the most obvious
But not many know that there is a museum inside this magnificent heritage building, also known as Victoria Terminus
Recently, Ranconteur Tours, a tourism company, got permission to show visitors around the iconic building
The Raconteur Tours runs a heritage walk titled ‘The Crown Jewel of Mumbai: Inside the CSMT Building’, to recount the history of the building
Read the full report here
Report, videos & photos : Purnima Sah
Production : Gayatri Menon
Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian
COMMents
SHARE