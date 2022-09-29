Videos

Watch | India strives for relationship with China that is built on mutual sensitivity: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that India sought a relationship with China but one that was built on mutual respect. His comments were made at a press briefing on Wednesday in Washington DC .

Jaishankar also added that India-US relationship impacts the rest of the world.

“If you look at the India-US relationship, it’s not a narrow relationship only devoted to each other’s gains. Our relationship today impacts the rest of the world, and definitely does the Indo-Pacific. There are a lot of countries that look to us individually or bilaterally for some part of the betterment that they aspire for, the solutions that the globe is looking for in many ways,” Jaishankar said.


