Watch: India observes Police Commemoration Day

On October 21, India observes Police Commemoration Day to honour the bravery, sacrifice, and commitment of its police forces.

Published - October 21, 2024 10:36 pm IST

October 21st—every year, India observes Police Commemoration Day to honour the bravery, sacrifice, and commitment of its police forces. It is a day that marks not just their dedication to duty, but also the ultimate sacrifices made by our policemen in the line of duty.

The origins of this day date back to October 21, 1959. Tensions along the India-China border were at an all-time high. A group of 10 Indian policemen, on a reconnaissance mission at Hot Springs in Ladakh, were ambushed by Chinese forces. They were attacked without warning, resulting in the loss of brave lives. Their bodies were returned 23 days later, with full military honours.

In January 1960, the Annual Conference of Inspectors General of Police officially declared October 21st as Police Commemoration Day, ensuring that the bravery of those men—and all who have fallen in service—would never be forgotten. In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the National Police Memorial in New Delhi.

Police Commemoration Day serves as a solemn reminder of the courage it takes to maintain law and order. Our police personnel protect the nation in challenging conditions, often at great personal risk.*

Published - October 21, 2024 10:36 pm IST

