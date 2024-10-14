Watch: India decides to withdraw High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials from Canada

India has decided to withdraw its High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma and other senior diplomats and officials after the Canadian government named them as “persons of interest” for their alleged role in the killing of pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India also refuted the allegations.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said: “We have received a diplomatic communication from Canada yesterday suggesting that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats are ‘persons of interest’ in a matter related to an investigation in that country. The Government of India strongly rejects these preposterous imputations and ascribes them to the political agenda of the Trudeau Government that is centred around vote bank politics.”

The announcement was made after the MEA summoned Stewart Wheeler, Chargé d’affaires of the High Commission of Canada.