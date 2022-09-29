Watch | I’m very confident US visa issues will be resolved quickly: Jaishankar

A video of EAM S Jaishankar’s remarks on the issue of backlog of US visa applications

A video of EAM S Jaishankar’s remarks on the issue of backlog of US visa applications

Speaking on the issue of the backlog of US visa applications from Indians, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said things will get better soon

Mr. Jaishankar raised the issue of backlog in American visa appointments during his meeting with the Secretary of State Blinken on September 27th.

“To Secretary Blinken, I suggested that if there was something we could do from the Indian government, to help the US come and deal with this issue in a better way, we would be very open to doing it. I think there might be some issues which he might send our way,” Mr. Jaishankar said.

“I feel this is an issue where, obviously it’s mainly for the US to do, but we will be supportive and collaborative because it is an issue. We have today, and I and I heard this on a very regular basis in India,” he said.

There are families who are not able to meet, there are people who can’t keep their business appointments. There are students who are waiting for a long time. So, it’s a genuinely serious problem of some magnitude, Mr. Jaishankar said.