Watch: IAF delivers food, essential items to those affected by floods in Vijayawada

Food packets were dropped from IAF choppers to people stranded by floods in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Drinking water and other essential items were also distributed to people by using IAF helicopters by NDRF in Singh Nagar, Vijayawada.

Nearly 4.5 lakh people have been affected in Andhra. People , were struggling to get essentials, including milk particularly in the worst affected Vijayawada.