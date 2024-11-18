Watch: ‘I dare you to change the Constitution,’ says Uddhav Thackeray on vote jihaad

Chided by the vote jihad jibe by the BJP against his party, Shiv Sena UBT president Uddhav Thackeray dared the BJP to change the Constitution to decide who can vote and who cannot.

“You have sat there for ten years and you will continue sitting there for another five years. If you have the courage, change the Constitution. Say that these people have the right to vote and these people don’t. If you get those votes, then that is not vote jihad, that is vote love. This is stupidity,” he said in an exclusive sit-down interview with The Hindu at his residence ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai.

He also lamented that the Maha Vikas Aghadi had failed to give a CM face at the beginning of the campaigning and said he is now willing to support anybody for the CM face, may it be “Supriya Sule or Jitendra Awhad or Rajesh Tope or Rajendra Shingane” from the NCP SP. This was in response to the latest comment by Sharad Pawar that the party with the maximum number of seats should get the CM position.