Watch: ‘I am prepared to face political repercussions’: Revanth Reddy on HYDRAA

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy made it clear that the government is not going to spare encroachers and that HYDRAA has been given full powers 

Updated - November 11, 2024 09:26 pm IST

Ravi Reddy,R. Ravikanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s Congress government completed 11 months in power on November 7, 2024.

One of the topics he spoke about was the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA). He made it clear that the government is not going to spare encroachers, and encroachments and said HYDRAA has been given full powers to not only take up demolitions but also other activities in coordination with GHMC. 

Credits

Reporting: Ravi Reddy and Ravikant Reddy

Video: Nagara Gopal

Editing: Aniket Singh Chauhan

Published - November 11, 2024 08:54 pm IST

