Watch: I am humbled and grateful, says Suhas Yathiraj on winning the silver medal at the Paralympics

Suhas Yathiraj won silver in the men’s singles SL4 category after losing to France’s Lucas Mazur 9-21, 13-21 in the ongoing Paralympics at the La Chapelle Arena Court 1 in Paris on September 2, 2023.

Reacting to winning a silver medal, he said would have preferred to win a gold medal. “When the feelings sink in, it feels like, it is a big thing to qualify for Paralympics and after that winning silver is itself a very big thing. I am extremely humbled and extremely grateful, when we were small we never thought about coming this far in life, so it feels great,” he added,